Photo 3555
The lighthouse and Munkholmen
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
nature
sea
spring
lighthouse
seascape
munkholmen
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and layers.
March 2nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 2nd, 2024
Dorothy
ace
How beautiful!
March 2nd, 2024
