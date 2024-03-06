Previous
Ducks by elisasaeter
Photo 3559

Ducks

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
975% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Well captured
March 6th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Lovely composition
March 6th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Lovely
March 6th, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
Nice, clear picture
March 6th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Well spotted and a lovely capture.
March 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise