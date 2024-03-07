Previous
Along the river by elisasaeter
Along the river

Today was the first time in 6 months that I took my camera with me when I went for a walk along the river. And it was only because I wanted to photograph with the camera.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful !
March 7th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful composition
March 7th, 2024  
