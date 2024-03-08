Previous
Old city bridge and the piers by elisasaeter
Photo 3561

Old city bridge and the piers

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
975% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Lovely tones
March 8th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
thoes reflections are so soft and pretty
March 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise