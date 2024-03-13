Previous
The piers in Trondheim by elisasaeter
Photo 3565

The piers in Trondheim

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
13th March 2024 13th Mar 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
976% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

CC Folk ace
Big fav.
March 13th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Grat shot showing the colourful piers against the rest of town..
March 13th, 2024  
Mallory ace
wonderful reflections
March 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise