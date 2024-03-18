Sign up
Previous
Photo 3567
Film recording
Around Nidaros Cathedral, films are being shot these days. The name of the film is Troll 2.
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
3
0
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
18th March 2024 1:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
cathedral
,
film
,
spring
,
river
,
recording
Kate
ace
My eye was drawn to the green spire and roof of the cathedral. We also have filming in our area, like the TV show Will Trent.
March 18th, 2024
Milanie
ace
There certainly is a lot of activity there.
March 18th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
A lot of activity happening there..
March 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
