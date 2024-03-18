Previous
Film recording by elisasaeter
Photo 3567

Film recording

Around Nidaros Cathedral, films are being shot these days. The name of the film is Troll 2.
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
977% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kate ace
My eye was drawn to the green spire and roof of the cathedral. We also have filming in our area, like the TV show Will Trent.
March 18th, 2024  
Milanie ace
There certainly is a lot of activity there.
March 18th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
A lot of activity happening there..
March 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise