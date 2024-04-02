Previous
Pussy willow by elisasaeter
Photo 3579

Pussy willow

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
2nd April 2024 2nd Apr 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
980% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
April 2nd, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Exquisite
April 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise