Previous
Evening by the sea by elisasaeter
Photo 3683

Evening by the sea

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
21st July 2024 21st Jul 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1009% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Great beach scene.
July 21st, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
July 21st, 2024  
Rob Z ace
A very beautiful image - with quite a cold feel!
July 21st, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
So beautiful!
July 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise