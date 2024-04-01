Sign up
Previous
Photo 3578
Snowdrops
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
2
0
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old.
3578
photos
195
followers
189
following
3571
3572
3573
3574
3575
3576
3577
3578
Views
11
Comments
2
365
NIKON D300S
1st April 2024 12:42pm
white
nature
flowers
spring
garden
snowdrops
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and droplets.
April 1st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
April 1st, 2024
