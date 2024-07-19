Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3681
Sunset on Koa camping
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3681
photos
193
followers
187
following
1008% complete
View this month »
3674
3675
3676
3677
3678
3679
3680
3681
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
19th July 2024 9:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sunset
,
summer
,
camping
,
seascape
Elisa Smith
ace
Beautiful.
July 19th, 2024
KV
ace
This photo makes me want to be standing right in the foreground watching events unfold. Fav!!!
July 19th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is beautiful.
July 19th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
So beautiful!
July 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close