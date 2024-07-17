Previous
Nidaros Cathedral by elisasaeter
Photo 3680

Nidaros Cathedral

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1008% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful with the flowers in the foreground.
July 17th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful view
July 17th, 2024  
*lynn ace
so beautifully composed ~ fav
July 17th, 2024  
KV ace
What a magnificent garden and the cathedral looks like something out of a story book… nice!
July 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise