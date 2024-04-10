Previous
E.C. Dahls stiftelse by elisasaeter
E.C. Dahls stiftelse

In this building there was a maternity clinic from 1908 to 1984. I was born in 1966 and therefore born here.
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

Elisabeth Sæter

Dianne ace
A lovely old building. What is it used for now?
April 10th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovel building
April 10th, 2024  
