Photo 3587
E.C. Dahls stiftelse
In this building there was a maternity clinic from 1908 to 1984. I was born in 1966 and therefore born here.
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
2
0
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Tags
old
,
spring
,
house
,
building
,
trondheim
,
stiftelse
Dianne
ace
A lovely old building. What is it used for now?
April 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovel building
April 10th, 2024
