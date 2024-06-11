Previous
Pink flower by elisasaeter
Pink flower

From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Barb ace
This is beautiful, Elizabeth!
June 11th, 2024  
