Cerastium biebersteinii ( the boreal chickweed ) by elisasaeter
Cerastium biebersteinii ( the boreal chickweed )

From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
