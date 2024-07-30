Sign up
Photo 3691
Fire lily
From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
nature
fire
flower
orange
garden
summer
lily
ringve
carol white
ace
A lovely capture
July 30th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Superb colour
July 30th, 2024
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture and flower.
July 30th, 2024
Junan Heath
ace
Lovely shot!
July 30th, 2024
