Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3692
Bumblebee on flower
From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3692
photos
191
followers
185
following
1011% complete
View this month »
3685
3686
3687
3688
3689
3690
3691
3692
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
30th July 2024 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
nature
,
green
,
flower
,
macro
,
garden
,
summer
,
bumblebee
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful detail on the bee.
July 31st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful focus, colors
July 31st, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Delightful details while still being so beautifully soft.
July 31st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close