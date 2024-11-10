Sign up
Photo 3783
Sunset
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
7th November 2024 5:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sunset
,
autumn
,
porch
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
November 10th, 2024
