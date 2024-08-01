Previous
Water lilies by elisasaeter
Water lilies

From Ringve botanical garden. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Judith Johnson
Lovely shot
August 1st, 2024  
KV
Beautiful.
August 1st, 2024  
Nigel Rogers
lovely
August 1st, 2024  
Kate
Nice pov
August 1st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Beautiful !
August 1st, 2024  
