Previous
Photo 3694
Sunset
We now have 2 weeks of holiday. This is day 1 and we are on our way to northern Norway with our small caravan.
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
2
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3694
photos
191
followers
185
following
1012% complete
View this month »
3687
3688
3689
3690
3691
3692
3693
3694
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
2nd August 2024 10:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sunset
,
holiday
,
landscape
,
summer
,
caravan
,
seascape
Suzanne
ace
Have a great time and post lots of photos!
August 2nd, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful shot, enjoy your holiday.
August 2nd, 2024
