Previous
Photo 3695
Camping by the sea in Vega
Today we have camped by the sea and will try 2 days where we are not connected to electricity. We have 12v lights and the fridge runs on gas.
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
2
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3695
photos
191
followers
185
following
1012% complete
View this month »
3688
3689
3690
3691
3692
3693
3694
3695
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
3rd August 2024 6:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sea
,
holiday
,
landscape
,
summer
,
camping
,
vega
,
seascape
Rob Z
ace
What a marvellously interesting shoreline to explore!
August 3rd, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely shoreline and low pov
August 3rd, 2024
