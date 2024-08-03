Previous
Camping by the sea in Vega

Today we have camped by the sea and will try 2 days where we are not connected to electricity. We have 12v lights and the fridge runs on gas.
3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
Rob Z ace
What a marvellously interesting shoreline to explore!
August 3rd, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely shoreline and low pov
August 3rd, 2024  
