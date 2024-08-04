Previous
Sunset in Vega by elisasaeter
Photo 3696

Sunset in Vega

It was a warm and beautiful evening in Vega. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
4th August 2024 4th Aug 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1012% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
August 4th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Gorgeous sunset.
August 4th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
August 4th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful!
August 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise