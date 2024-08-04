Sign up
Previous
Photo 3696
Sunset in Vega
It was a warm and beautiful evening in Vega. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
4
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3696
photos
190
followers
184
following
1012% complete
View this month »
3689
3690
3691
3692
3693
3694
3695
3696
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
4th August 2024 10:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sunset
,
sea
,
holiday
,
summer
,
vega
,
norway
,
seascape
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
August 4th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Gorgeous sunset.
August 4th, 2024
bkb in the city
Beautiful
August 4th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
August 4th, 2024
