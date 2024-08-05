Sign up
Previous
Photo 3697
The sun has almost gone down
It was a magical evening yesterday when we watched the sun go down into the sea.
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
4
2
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Tags
nature
,
sunset
,
sea
,
holiday
,
summer
,
magical
,
seascape
Carole Sandford
ace
Stunning shot!
August 5th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Stunning colour as the sun goes down ! fav
August 5th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a stunning sunset. fav.
August 5th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Sensational!
August 5th, 2024
