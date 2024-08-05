Previous
The sun has almost gone down by elisasaeter
The sun has almost gone down

It was a magical evening yesterday when we watched the sun go down into the sea.
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Carole Sandford ace
Stunning shot!
August 5th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Stunning colour as the sun goes down ! fav
August 5th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a stunning sunset. fav.
August 5th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Sensational!
August 5th, 2024  
