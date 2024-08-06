Previous
The view from Dønnesfjellet by elisasaeter
Photo 3698

The view from Dønnesfjellet

Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
1013% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful view
August 6th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A superb scenery
August 6th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Blue water, blue sky - gorgeous!
August 6th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture
August 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise