Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3698
The view from Dønnesfjellet
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3698
photos
190
followers
184
following
1013% complete
View this month »
3691
3692
3693
3694
3695
3696
3697
3698
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
6th August 2024 12:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
mountain
,
holiday
,
landscape
,
summer
,
seascape
,
dønnesfjellet
bkb in the city
Beautiful view
August 6th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A superb scenery
August 6th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Blue water, blue sky - gorgeous!
August 6th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture
August 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close