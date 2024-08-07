Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3699
Søla
Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3699
photos
190
followers
184
following
1013% complete
View this month »
3692
3693
3694
3695
3696
3697
3698
3699
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
4th August 2024 12:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
holiday
,
landscape
,
summer
,
vega
,
norway
,
seascape
,
søla
xbm
ace
Beautiful.
August 7th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
August 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close