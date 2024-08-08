Sign up
Previous
Photo 3700
Svartisen
Svartisen is a collective term for two glaciers located in Nordland county in northern Norway.
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
4
3
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Tags
nature
,
holiday
,
summer
,
norway
,
glaciers
,
svartisen
,
norland
carol white
ace
Great capture
August 8th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Wow, gorgeous view!
August 8th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous capture
August 8th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
gorgeous
August 8th, 2024
