Saltstraumen by elisasaeter
Photo 3701

Saltstraumen

Saltstraumen is a small strait with one of the strongest tidal currents in the world. It is located in the municipality of Bodø in Nordland county, Norway.
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Elisabeth Sæter

@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
Corinne C ace
A spectacular image. We can see the strength of the current!
August 9th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Fabulous photo!
August 9th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
I am swept away with amazement
August 9th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Makes a great abstract as well
August 9th, 2024  
