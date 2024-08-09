Sign up
Previous
Photo 3701
Saltstraumen
Saltstraumen is a small strait with one of the strongest tidal currents in the world. It is located in the municipality of Bodø in Nordland county, Norway.
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
4
4
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3701
photos
190
followers
184
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
9th August 2024 8:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sea
,
holiday
,
summer
,
norway
,
tidal
,
strait
,
currents
,
saltstraumen
Corinne C
ace
A spectacular image. We can see the strength of the current!
August 9th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Fabulous photo!
August 9th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
I am swept away with amazement
August 9th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Makes a great abstract as well
August 9th, 2024
