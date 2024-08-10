Sign up
Previous
Photo 3702
Hedgehog
We found this guy at one of the campsites. Many thanks for all your views, comments and favs. Always much appreciated.
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
2
0
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
11
2
365
iPhone 11
5th August 2024 10:38pm
nature
,
animal
,
holiday
,
summer
,
hedgehog
,
campsites
Barb
ace
Cute!
August 10th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
So sweet
August 10th, 2024
