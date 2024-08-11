Sign up
Previous
Photo 3703
After the sunset on Vega
Now we have had some rain, so here is a picture from the sunset on Vega.
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
1
1
Elisabeth Sæter
@elisasaeter
I am almost 57 years old and live in Trondheim, Norway. I am married and have two daughters at 30 and 26 years old. ...
3703
photos
190
followers
184
following
1014% complete
View this month »
3696
3697
3698
3699
3700
3701
3702
3703
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D300S
Taken
4th August 2024 10:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
sunset
,
sea
,
colors
,
holiday
,
summer
,
after
,
vega
,
norway
,
seascape
Renee Salamon
ace
Stunning colour
August 11th, 2024
