Day 5 Dønnamannen by elisasaeter
Day 5 Dønnamannen

Dønnamannen got its name because the top of the mountain has a profile that can resemble the profile of a man lying on his back.
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

Elisabeth Sæter

