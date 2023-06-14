Previous
Next
Graduation Day refreshment by ellene
165 / 365

Graduation Day refreshment

Watched my student (not pictured) graduate high school today - I started working with her when she was 2 months old. ♥♥♥♥♥♥ The photo is just a moment that was too cute not to shoot.
14th June 2023 14th Jun 23

Ellen E

@ellene
Hello! I am in Southern California. I started 365 in 2010, and I loved the experience. I had an ACE membership for years, but...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
How lovely and cute too
June 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise