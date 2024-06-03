Sign up
295 / 365
Belt Cane
pretty cool device - used by a visually impaired preschooler. She's wearing a special belt, and the cane attaches magnetically.
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
0
0
Ellen E
@ellene
Hello! I am in Southern California. I started 365 in 2010, and I loved the experience.
291
292
293
294
295
296
297
298
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
3rd June 2024 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Tags
white cane
,
visually impaired
