Previous
295 / 365
Arbys
So sad that they're going to tear this down. :'(
Architect: Wily Christian Riedel
Built: 1969
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
Ellen E
@ellene
Hello! I am in Southern California. I started 365 in 2010, and I loved the experience. I had an ACE membership for years, but...
Tags
neon signs
,
covered wagon
,
conestoga wagon
,
chuckwagon
,
programmatic architecture
,
america's roast beef yes sir
,
fast food architecture
,
novelty architecture
