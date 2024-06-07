Previous
Next
An OT was involved here by ellene
297 / 365

An OT was involved here

Apparently, having stubby writing utensils helps them to develop their tripod grasp.
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Ellen E

@ellene
Hello! I am in Southern California. I started 365 in 2010, and I loved the experience. I had an ACE membership for years, but...
81% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise