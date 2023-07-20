Previous
FLW birdhouses by ellene
FLW birdhouses

My husband built these, and I painted them! They are based on the American System-Built Homes (Frank Lloyd Wright) in Milwaukee, WI.

The American System-Built Homes were developed between 1912 and 1916. Wright was devoted to the idea of providing beautiful yet affordable homes to the public.

I had actually bought one of these from the Milwaukee Art Museum, but when it broke, my husband offered to build me these!
