FLW birdhouses

My husband built these, and I painted them! They are based on the American System-Built Homes (Frank Lloyd Wright) in Milwaukee, WI.



The American System-Built Homes were developed between 1912 and 1916. Wright was devoted to the idea of providing beautiful yet affordable homes to the public.



I had actually bought one of these from the Milwaukee Art Museum, but when it broke, my husband offered to build me these!