201 / 365
FLW birdhouses
My husband built these, and I painted them! They are based on the American System-Built Homes (Frank Lloyd Wright) in Milwaukee, WI.
The American System-Built Homes were developed between 1912 and 1916. Wright was devoted to the idea of providing beautiful yet affordable homes to the public.
I had actually bought one of these from the Milwaukee Art Museum, but when it broke, my husband offered to build me these!
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
0
0
Ellen E
@ellene
Hello! I am in Southern California. I started 365 in 2010, and I loved the experience.
202
photos
18
followers
18
following
55% complete
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
Tags
birdhouse
,
frank lloyd wright
,
house sparrow
,
flw
,
american system-built homes
