20th March 2024

It was back to Richmond this morning for Colin’s second eye test. Thankfully he passed with flying colours today and therefore he does not need any follow up hospital visits which was a relief.



A brief stop in Twickenham on the way home which is where I managed to get this very still photograph of Eel Pie Island with an almost mackerel sky. I managed to deliver flyers to the photo shop in Teddington and the owner has kindly offered to put a large poster in his shop window as well.



Paperwork and prep for my meeting this evening. We finished twenty minutes early and decided that this was the last meeting before the exhibition which, although a relief, is actually quite daunting as I realised it is four weeks to the day to the Private View. #NotStressed!!

