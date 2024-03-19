19th March 2024

It was a prompt rise this morning as we both had eye tests booked at Specsavers in Richmond. I first went there about a year and a half ago as I was not that happy with our previous optician and I had been really impressed at the time and care that the ophthalmologist took and the fact that I got 2-4-1 on glasses and they gave me perfect sight for all my computer work. I wondered if I might need a new prescription but she is very happy and I have almost 20:20 vision which is pretty impressive as I had laser surgery about fifteen years ago as ~I was so short sighted since childhood that I literally could not function unless I had glasses on or contact lenses in!!



I passed with flying colours although Colin has to return tomorrow as they were some anomalies with one of his tests which potentially could indicate glaucoma although we are pretty sure it is because he could not get comfortable with the machine and lost concentration!! We rewarded ourselves with half a baguette and in my case half a cake of lunch at our favourite cafe - Alianti in Richmond.



It was back to club documents in the afternoon - I’ve had quite a few replies to the invitations which is good as well. Sadly just a Wordle today.

