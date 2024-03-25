25th March 2024

This morning I managed to laminate all 25 A4 posters that I have got permission to post around Teddington to advertise our exhibition. They will need to go up in a week or so.



In the afternoon we headed into Richmond as I had an informal meeting with Vicky at the Museum of Richmond to help her do a stock take of the cards and prints that I have supplied them with. I was pleased to find that despite it being quite a small place and rather tucked away, I have sold quite a few cards and another Richmond print. More supplies need to be delivered next week.



When I walked to my meeting just before 2.30, I walked along the cobbled tow path in front of the galleries in the arches. On my way back less than half an hour later, this route was totally submerged under a very high spring tide, mainly due to the full moon last night. This flooded view always makes me smile as quite often people park totally illegally ignoring the flood warnings and then return to find their cars up to the roof in water. Sadly no cars to see today!!

