24th March 2024
84 / 365

24th March 2024

I was recovering from last nights escapades! I didn’t have much to drink but any wine now - red or white - seems to make my stomach really hurt… or it may have been the quantity!

I continued my online research into cruises as I’ve discovered a great one which visits Ephesus for Colin and Santorini for me. Flying to Izmir with BA didn’t work due to accommodation issues. I found the best cruise going from Athens at a great price and good times. I thought it would be easy to sort out flights and indeed it is… at over the price of a weeks worth of cruising. No cruise for us this year.

Daffodils today, some bunches Colin gave me just before they go over.
Emma Durnford

This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
