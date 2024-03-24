24th March 2024

I was recovering from last nights escapades! I didn’t have much to drink but any wine now - red or white - seems to make my stomach really hurt… or it may have been the quantity!



I continued my online research into cruises as I’ve discovered a great one which visits Ephesus for Colin and Santorini for me. Flying to Izmir with BA didn’t work due to accommodation issues. I found the best cruise going from Athens at a great price and good times. I thought it would be easy to sort out flights and indeed it is… at over the price of a weeks worth of cruising. No cruise for us this year.



Daffodils today, some bunches Colin gave me just before they go over.

