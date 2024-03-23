23rd March 2024

Online cruise research today as there are two places that Colin and I’d like to see but difficult to access the places independently.



The main event of the day was our Masonic Ladies evening over in Bromley. The actual distance on the SatNav was between 14-21 miles depending on the route but it took us a good hour and three quarters to get there. I drove and braved the traffic. We scrubbed up well I think.



The meal was OK but it was very good to catch top with Dave and Glenys, Colin’s friends from many years ago and whom I haven’t seen for a number of years. Dave has been very ill but his revolutionary treatment seemed to have worked.



Colin drove back and this time the SatNav took us via the South Circular which I’ve not travelled on for years. It was a long route through Dulwich, Clapham and Battersea… we eventually got to bed around 2.00am - dirty stop-outs!!

