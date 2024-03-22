22nd March 2024

More exhibition paperwork. I just want it to be over (after a successful time obviously) but I seem to be living and dreaming about the show now!



I designed another poster for Wendy to print and in the afternoon I walked around to the lady who I had photographed with her family a couple of weeks ago to deliver the USB stick (and my invoice). Afterwards I sought out the new electrical recycling lurid pink bin as we have sone items to get rid of. It was not difficult to spot outside of Teddington station.

Finally after less than 24 hours on sale, a woman and h rMum came to buy the cold frame that we had successfully built yesterday. I wonder if I should have asked for more money but I got over 50% of the original price and se got a bargain as she didn’t have to build it!

