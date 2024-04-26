26th April 2024

First thing this morning it was back to the Landmark to collect the cash envelopes from the day before as our Treasurer is away for a few days. All seems to be going well although this can change very quickly - I disappeared quickly before anyone had any questions!



It was over to Walton on Thames to catch up with a much postponed trip to see our friends Robert and Sue. It was a lovely sunny day for once and their garden is looking stunning. We enjoyed coffee and a mega slice of cake (I love Sue’s portion size!) before walking along the river to Weybridge for lunch in a little Italian place where they did excellent carbonara - as it should be made without cream and just with egg yolks. We did well on footsteps with a total of nearly 16,000. It was a lovely walk along the river, Spring seems to have arrived with lush greenery.



We stopped by John Lewis on our way back for currency for Colin that he had ordered online a couple of days ago and which all seemed very efficient.

