25th April 2024

Colin had his seventh Covid jab this morning - I have had five. Afterwards I knocked up a lemon cake to take to our friends house tomorrow as it is both their birthday within a week of each other.



In the afternoon I drove Colin to the second of his dental visits, this time to fit his crown. i waited in the Marble Hill car park as usual without a parking ticket. Then with tooth fixed, it was on to Richmond so count cards at Waterstones. I am hoping it is more of a straight forward restock this time and a hundred are needed so they are still selling well. Onto Squires to stock up on more chewy sticks for Mr Huffkins who is becoming quite friendly as he approaches middle age.



It was really cold today and typical April weather with frequent Biblical downpours of rain. I had a long standing engagement with friends at the Rugby Club in Richmond on a charity quiz night. I had planned to get the train and walk so I could have paint with my mea but in the end, it was raining so hard that I took the car and stick to lime and sodas for the night. There was a lot to play for - our team the ‘All Sorts’ - won outright in 2022 and came second in 2023. I’d like to say that I contributed a lot to the evening but in actual fact I feel my role was more one of support.



We won - here is the evidence along with a bottle of champagne and a second medal to hag on the bedroom chair. Well done Team.

