24th April 2024

This morning it was my second session stewarding at the Landmark. For once I was on the entry desk with a friend Bob. It was good to have a chat and the visitor numbers were pretty good as well.



In the afternoon I somehow was back on paperwork for the exhibition, this time trying to ascertain if we will be breaking even by the end of the show… fingers crossed but it looks like we will. On my way back home for lunch I spotted that our Laburnum tree is in flower again. It definitely has rot but is just about hanging on still.

