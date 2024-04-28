28th April 2024

Today is the final day of our exhibition. I’m a little sad but mostly incredibly relieved. It seems to have been a success and I think we have covered our costs.



I had to go in early as I had volunteered to take part in the new members event at 2.30pm. There were eight people in total and I looked after half the group with Andy. I think he was rathe scaring them with in-depth descriptions of competitions so I did my best to lighten the event and encourage people to join - fingers crossed.



Then at precisely 4.00pm Seamus called time and officially closed the exhibition. I started by taking down my prints, being careful not to damage them as I think I have made a sale. Then is was straight to the shop as I was one of the volunteers to close the shop. It’s always a bit of a scrum and you need to keep focussed but we finally left the building well before 5.00pm although I ended up rescuing three prints that someone had accidentally left along with some clips and a tablecloth. All over for another year.

