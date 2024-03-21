21st March 2024

So, for Christmas I gave Colin a jokey present and also what turned out to be the largest present I have ever wrapped - a wooden cold frame mini greenhouse. We’ve held back from making it up as it was quite big and we wanted the weather to get warmer first. Today was the day to make it up in the warmth and sunshine of the garden. It was a little bigger than I had thought although technically it did fit into the space, very sadly we decided it is too big.



I was quite annoyed so it went onto Facebook, NextDoor and Gumtree straight away. A same as we did a good job building it.