29th March 2024

Good Friday so we were allowed a hot cross bun today!



After despairing that the offer would never come as promised, we had literally just spoken about this when my phone went and ‘Georg’e promised to visit a little later n the day as he was nearby working in Twickenham and true to his word he turned up. I have no idea ho much he will charge but he seemed to think he’s found the problem and will email quotes through. I suggested that cash might help the quote and he agreed!



After he had went we had a late lunch and then caught the bus not Kingston to try and get the second part if Ian’s birthday present to be delivered on Sunday (along with a coffee cake). This is the Bentalls Shopping Centre which is quite impressive architecturally - especially as I noticed a single lone yellow balloon, seemingly struggling to escape to the blue skies outside (temporary blue sky as there’s been intermittent heavy rain again today!).

