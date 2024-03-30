Previous
30th March 2024 by emmadurnford
90 / 365

30th March 2024

Easter Saturday and it was photo club work and making a cake to take to Karen and Ians tomorrow.

I cannot believe how many hot cross buns in all different flavours M&S have in - evidence!

Emma Durnford

