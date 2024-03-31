31st March 2024

Happy Easter Sunday!



This is my photo for the '52 Frames Group' made up of some of my friends from the photo club and a WhatsApp group I have failed at, by not managing to post a photo for the past couple of weeks so I was determined to do it the week on the theme of minimalism using an egg (very seasonal).



After my egg photography and trying not to eat all the chocolate that we should not have bought for each other, we headed over to Karen and Ian's for an Easter Sunday lunch of roast turkey.



All the family were there so a good chance to catch up although it was a little challenging with three dogs, two of which are rather wild.



My ears were ringing with all the barking after we left but it was a nice afternoon and Charley and I had a bit of a 'cake-off' when I took my coffee Victoria Sponge over for Ian's birthday and she had baked a strawberry and cream cake along with some rainbow cup cakes - yum!



