1st April 2024 by emmadurnford
92 / 365

1st April 2024

Happy Easter Monday.

After the shock of losing an hour on the lock yesterday, we had a bit of a lie in this morning. The we spent soon time working our suitable routes through Germany before I returned to the inevitable exhibition work and replying to emails received.

Todays photo is a little unusual - it was an old brown towel which Colin found in the back of the airing cupboard. He was convinced it was his old golfing towel but using the carefully sewn in name tag as evidence, I could prove it was in fact my old swimming towel from circa 1979-1984 - still going strong and demonstrating that I cannot be accused of living a disposable lifestyle!!
Emma Durnford

