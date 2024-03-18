Previous
Next
18th March 2024 by emmadurnford
78 / 365

18th March 2024

Work continued on exhibition documents including my reworking of some particularly complicated daily spreadsheets which even I incorrectly filled in last year! I am hoping that all the finance people in the Club agree with my streamlining.

In the afternoon I drove to Twickenham and dropped off the restock of prints and cards to the People Hive where they seem to be selling really well. Afterwards I ‘bit the bullet’ and headed back via Lidl as we have to had a big shop of some time and we need to stock up on the basics. I managed NOT to buy anything too unhealthy so maybe the ‘SlimPod’ app is working. I have lost six pounds over the month simply by cutting out snacks and decreasing portion size. Now I need to up the exercise. Not a riveting photo today but we needed a record shot of the excellent marmalade that I bought Colin in France to see if we can buy it again somewhere!
18th March 2024 18th Mar 24

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise